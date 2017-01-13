What does the Standards in Public Office Commission do?

WHAT IS SIPO?

Sipo was established in 2001 and is tasked with a number of supervisory roles.

Under legislation it must oversee the ethics of those in public office including councillors, MEPs, TDs and Senators.

WHO SITS ON THE COMMISSION?

There are six members on the Commission. It is chaired Mr Justice Daniel O’Keeffe.

The Comptroller and Auditor General, the Ombudsman, the Clerk of Dáil Éireann and the Clerk of Seanad Éirean also sit on the Commission.

The sixth member is a former member of the Houses of the Oireachtas and appointed by the Government of the day. At present it is former Fine Gael TD Jim O’Keeffe.

WHAT DOES SIPO DO?

It is tasked each year with compiling the election expenditure of each general election, Seanad candidate and that of the political parties.

They assess the register of interests and their subsequent compliance with tax clearance requirements.

They also examine how State funding given to political parties is spent and assess expenditure paid to the leaders of parliamentary parties.

It has also been tasked with the register of lobbying.

WHAT ARE THE CONSEQUENCES IF A PUBLIC OFFICE HOLDER DOES NOT MEET SIPO RULES?

In some cases a complaint can be made to an Garda Síochána. In others an investigation can be carried out and a finding be made against you.