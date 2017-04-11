Water charges report: What is happening next?

The Oireachtas committee on water charges will vote on the contents of their final report this afternoon.

The 20-member committee, chaired by Independent Senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh, is unlikely to produce an agreed report after months of deliberations.

Fine Gael and Labour are expected to vote against the recommendations due to the absence of a charge for excessive usage of water and the abandonment of a metering programme.

Both parties believe this will breach European law and expose Ireland to millions of euros of fines.

Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin, Solidarity and the Independent members of committee are expected to agree on its final contents.

The committee will meet at 11am to consider legal advice from a senior counsel on the legality of their proposals.

It is expected the opinion will agree the report is sufficient and insist it is a matter for the legislation to ensure it is compliant with European law.

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney has said he is willing to legislate for parts of the report.

However, he has insisted he cannot introduce measures that are legally unsound.

Under the confidence and supply arrangement reached with Fianna Fáil the Minister has a month to legislate for the report’s recommendations.

Mr Coveney has said he will consult with the Attorney General Maire Whelan before proceeding.

Fianna Fáil has said it would not expect a Government to legislate against the AG’s advice.

However, it believes fining those who waste water is sufficient to meet Ireland’s obligations under European law.

The dispute has threatened to collapse the confidence and supply arrangement reached between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

That agreement binds the Minister to legislate to implement the recommendations of the committee.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has said there is potential for a solution to the water charges crisis.

However, asked if an election was off the agenda, he said: “There’s always an election.”

Speaking on his way into Cabinet on Tuesday morning, Mr Creed said the final report containing the recommendations of Oireachtas committee on water could be finalised and get through the Dáil if there was “good will” on all sides.

“The imperative is the legislation that flows from that must be legal, it must stand up to scrutiny, it must comply with the polluter pays principle and that’s the position we’ve adopted all along,” he said.

“There can’t be a compromise on introducing legislation that doesn’t comply with EU regulations and the polluter pays principle in particular.

“Otherwise the taxpayer would be exposed to substantial fines down the line and that’s something that I don’t think anybody countenances really. I think within that framework there’s a potential for a solution.”