Water charges: Coveney ‘trying to push Fianna Fáil around’

The controversy over water charges is about “Simon Coveney standing up and trying to push Fianna Fáil around,” according to Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness.

On Thursday, Mr McGuinness said the issue will not bring down the Government “because they’ll find some other way of kicking the can even further down the road”.

“We have no new politics, we’ve a very poor Government and the structures that are in the committees and in the Dáil itself are simply not working. . . we need a Government that works and that can make decisions,” he told RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke.

“It is ridiculous in Leinster House at present.”

The Oireachtas committee on domestic water services failed to reach agreement on their final report after a 2½-hour meeting on Wednesday.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil continue to publicly clash over the future of domestic water services and in particular whether householders should pay for excessive usage.

On Thursday, Fine Gael Senator Paudie Coffey said the “old ways” of doing things were not compliant with the European Union’s water framework directive.

“It’s costing over €1 billion per annum with over 50 per cent of our water leaking into the ground with pollution in our rivers, our seas,” he said.

Mr McGuinness said people were getting tired of the water charges issue.

“People are losing the centre piece here. Fine Gael created a quango that has got €2.6billion worth of taxpayers’ money up to 2016 that was funded from our taxes generally and that is taking half of our road tax,” he said.

Simple set up

He said Irish Water had not delivered and there could be a more simple set up “that is more acceptable to people and that will give us the outcomes that we want”.

On the issue of wastage, Mr McGuinness said it was proven that district meters work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Isn’t it a little bit ridiculous that if something goes wrong with the water, you report it to Irish Water, Irish Water gets the staff of the county council to go out and repair it and all of the money is being sucked in for administrative reasons, and to get a water connection now, you’re looking at the cost of €12,000?” he asked.

Mr Coffey said the facts were that in 2010, in the memorandum of understanding with the Troika, Fianna Fáil “signed this country up to charges of €500 per annum”.

“Now they’re in opposition they’re taking a populist position and they’ve created an impasse,” he said.

He said the decision was about complying with the European framework directive.

“If we don’t (comply) we face serious legal sanctions and fines that our taxpayer will have to pay for.”

He said fines would amount to €20,000 per day. “That’s retrospective to 2009 when Ireland as a State was first notified that we weren’t compliant with the framework directive. That’s €50million plus and will rise if it’s not resolved.”

Mr McGuinness said: “The fact of the matter is if you invest in your water structure and your waste water structure, Europe is satisfied with that.

“If we want back to the old way of doing things, where the councils went out and fixed the water and we invested in that and allowed the council to do their work we wouldn’t have the waste water that we have.”