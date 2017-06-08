Voter turnout in Northern Ireland ‘slow’ and ‘steady’

Turnout in the Westminster general election in Northern Ireland was described as both “slow” and “steady” at lunchtime on Thursday.

The Electoral Office of Northern Ireland said that at midday voting in some areas was “slow” while in other areas it was more “steady”.

It was raining in some parts of Northern Ireland during the morning which one Sinn Fein activist said may explain why in some areas voting so far was not as brisk as in the March Assembly election.

Still, some of the early figures illustrated that there is reasonable voter interest in this election notwithstanding that this is the seventh time in the past three years that people in Northern Ireland have gone to the polling stations.

Since 2014 they have voted in two Westminster elections, including today’s, two Assembly elections, the in-out referendum on the European Union, and a European and local government election.

The lunchtime turnout in Fermanagh South Tyrone, traditionally one of the highest voting constituencies, was 20 per cent. Foyle and North Antrim was estimated at 18 per cent, South, West and East Belfast at 16 per cent, North Down and Mid-Ulster at 15 per cent, and East Derry at 14 per cent.

The overall turnout could be crucial in determining whether the Sinn Fein surge in support in the Assembly elections of last March is maintained or whether the DUP reasserts its lead over Sinn Fein.

A total of 1,242,698 people are entitled to vote at 1,380 polling stations across Northern Ireland. Polling began at 7am and the stations will close at 10 pm.

Counting will start at seven centres in the North as soon as practicable after the close of polls with results in the 18 single-seat constituencies beginning to come in from early on Friday morning.

The leaders of the two main parties cast their votes on Thursday morning. DUP leader Arlene Foster voted in Brookeborough in Co Fermanagh which is in the Fermanagh South Tyrone constituency where Ulster Unionist’s tom Elliott is seeking to hold his seat against the challenge of Sinn Fein’s Michelle Gildernew.

“Make sure you vote today to ensure NI has a strong team of MPs standing up for you. Wishing my DUP colleagues well,” Ms Foster tweeted.

Sinn Fein’s Northern Ireland leader Michelle O’Neill voted in her native Clonoe in Co Tyrone which is in the Mid-Ulster constituency where Sinn Fein’s Francie Molloy is expected to comfortably hold his seat.

Ms O’Neill expressed confidence that Sinn Fein would build on the successes of the March Assembly election when it came within one seat and fewer than 1,200 votes of the DUP.

“This is a chance for the electorate to come out and take a stand against Tory cuts and Brexit. The public are angry. They want to come out and take a stand,” she said.

The DUP and Sinn Fein respectively are hoping to increase on the 8 and four seats they won in the 2015 election while the SDLP and Ulster Unionist Party are battling to hold the three and two seats respectively they won two years ago.

Ten of the seats are viewed as safe with the DUP expected to hold East Derry, North Antrim, East Antrim, Lagan Valley and Strangford, and Sinn Fein seen as fairly certain to hold West Belfast, West Tyrone, Mid Ulster, and Newry and Armagh.

Independent unionist Lady (Sylvia) Hermon also seems certain to be returned in North Down.

The DUP and Sinn Féin are targeting all five seats of the SDLP and UUP. The SDLP’s Margaret Ritchie appears particularly vulnerable in South Down where she is trying to see off the challenge of former Sinn Féin Minister Chris Hazzard. She will require unionists voting tactically to save her seat.

The DUP’s Emma Little Pengelly in a campaign spearheaded by former DUP leader Peter Robinson is seeking to unseat the SDLP’s Dr Alasdair McDonnell in South Belfast while Sinn Féin’s Elisha McCallion is challenging former SDLP leader Mark Durkan in Foyle.

Michelle Gildernew of Sinn Féin is aiming to regain Fermanagh South Tyrone from the UUP’s Tom Elliott while the DUP’s Paul Girvan is seeking to dislodge the UUP’s Danny Kinahan in South Antrim.

A close contest also is envisaged in North Belfast, where Sinn Féin’s John Finucane is challenging the DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds.

In East Belfast Alliance leader Naomi Long is trying to take the seat from the DUP’s Gavin Robinson.

David Simpson is favourite to hold Upper Bann for the DUP but any unusual division of the unionist and nationalist vote conceivably could give a chance to Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd or the UUP’s Doug Beattie.