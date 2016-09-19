Vera Cosgrave remembered at her funeral in Dublin

Taoiseach Enda Kenny was among the mourners at the funeral on Monday of Vera Cosgrave, wife of Liam Cosgrave, who was taoiseach from 1973 until 1977.

Former president Mary McAleese and former taoiseach Brian Cowen were also among the congregation at the ceremony for Ms Cosgrave, who died last Thursday aged 90.

The chief mourners at the funeral Mass, which was celebrated in the Church of the Annunciation in Rathfarnham, were Ms Cosgrave’s husband Liam, her three children Mary, Liam and Ciaran, and her grandsons Barry and William.

Among the political figures at the funeral was Patrick Cooney, who served as minister for justice in the government led by Mr Cosgrave.

Former Labour politician Barry Desmond, who was assistant government whip in Mr Cosgrave’s administration, was also in attendance.

Mourners

Also present were former Fine Gael leader Alan Dukes, Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar, Attorney General Máire Whelan, former ceann comhairle Sean Barrett, the Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Seanad Paul Coghlan and Fine Gael TD for Carlow-Kilkenny John Paul Phelan.