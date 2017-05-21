Varadkar welcomes Coveney’s decision to stay in FG leadership race

Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar has welcomed Minister for Housing Simon Coveney’s decision to stay in the Fine Gael leadership contest and said he had no plans for an early election.

The Irish Times leadership tracker shows Mr Varadkar at 44 per cent compared to Mr Coveney at 20 per cent.

Speaking before taking part in the ‘Streets of Dublin’ 5km race in the city centre on Sunday morning, Mr Varadkar said he was seeking a mandate from party members and councillors as well as TDs, Senators and MEPs.

Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar at the ‘Streets of Dublin’ 5km race in the city centre on Sunday morning. Photograph: Mary Minihan/The Irish Times

“I’m very keen as well that the contest should continue and I’m pleased that Simon Coveney decided to stay in the contest because it’s absolutely important that we take this debate and this opportunity to reinvigorate Fine Gael to the councillors, to the members across the country,” he said.

He said a party leader was in a much stronger position if they had a mandate not only from the parliamentary party but also councillors and members.

“I want to seek a mandate from the members as well.”

Mr Varadkar insisted he did not want to have an early general election.

“I have no plans whatsoever for an early election. We have a confidence and supply agreement with Fianna Fáil. We have a Programme for Government negotiated and agreed with Independents and it’s my intention to honour those agreements if I’ve the opportunity to lead Fine Gael.”

Mr Varadkar was flanked by supporters Eoghan Murphy, Minister of State for Finance, and Fine Gael Senator Maura Hopkins.

A more democratic Fine Gael would be the “hallmark” of his leadership of the party, he said.

Mr Varadkar said he would propose a “rolling manifesto” that got updated two or three times a year at policy conferences involving all public representatives as well as representatives of party members.

“Membership election and a more democratic Fine Gael only starts with this election. It’s going to be something that will be a hallmark of my leadership if I’ve the opportunity to be leader.”

He said he would publish some policy proposals on Monday and a document on how Fine Gael could be modernised, reformed and energised during the week.

The leadership contest will be decided using a weighted voting system across three electoral colleges – the parliamentary party, councillors and party members.

Votes by parliamentary party members (TDs, Senators and MEPs) have more weight than the other colleges. Rank-and-file members are given more voting strength than councillors, but substantially less than the parliamentary party.