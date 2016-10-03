Varadkar urges Fianna Fáil to give costed budget proposals

Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar has called on Fianna Fáil to outline costed budgetary proposals.

Mr Varadkar said various party members are requesting a series of measures that do not add up to the €600 million set aside for additional spending in next week’s budget.

The Minister said some members of Fianna Fáil are “throwing shapes and flying kites”.

Mr Varadkar said: “We do not have a clear indication as to what Fianna Fáil want.

“We have individual spokespeople making individual demands and different spokespeople are saying some things are negotiable and others aren’t.

“For example is Fianna Fáil in their budgetary proposals going to provide an extra €200 million to continue the suspension of water charges?

“Are Fianna Fáil going to provide more money for the gardaí? I can’t possibly see how all these Fianna Fáil promises can possibly add up and I think they have responsibility now to provide a costed expenditure package that adds up to something resembling €600 million.”

Fianna Fáil is expected to announce its alternative budget at the end of the week.

Its finance spokesman Michael McGrath and spokesman on expenditure and reform Dara Calleary have been meeting with Minister for Finance Michael Noonan and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe.

The Government needs Fianna Fáil support to ensure the budget is passed.