Varadkar talks to Merkel, Macron and May on first day in office

In his first full day in office, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke to Europe’s three most powerful national leaders, German chancellor Angela Merkel; French president Emmanuel Macron and British prime minister Theresa May.

The ongoing Brexit process was a dominant theme of all three conversations on Thursday and the Taoiseach is likely to have separate meetings with all three leaders on this issue at the European Council in Brussels next week.

Mr Varadkar and Mr Macron also spoke about advancing the EU reform agenda. He and Dr Merkel discussed the Northern Ireland talks and also spoke about the renewed closeness of relations between France and Germany being a positive force for the future of the EU.

Mr Varadkar sympathised with Ms May on the Grenfell Tower fire in London. On Brexit, both leaders reiterated their desire to avoid a hard border, maintain the Common Travel Area, and support the principles of the Belfast Agreement.

“They noted they would each be meeting with the Northern Ireland parties over coming days and agreed that the Taoiseach would meet with the prime minister in the very near future to continue their discussions,” said a Government spokesman.

A Downing Street spokesman said Ms May told Mr Varadkar the UK was committed to a “close and special partnership” with the Republic post-Brexit.

“The prime minister also emphasised her steadfast commitment to the Belfast Agreement and its successors and the two leaders agreed to meet in person at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Ministerial duties

The new Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan met Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan on Thursday to receive a briefing on policing and security affairs. He also met senior officials from his Department. Mr Flanagan is attending a passing out parade of prison officers on Friday and will attend his first citizenship ceremony as Minister for Justice on Monday.

Newly appointed Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy received an update on one of the priority targets for the department’s Rebuilding Ireland policy - ensuring that homeless families no longer have to live in bed and breakfast type accommodation .

Mr Murphy met the secretary general of the department early on Thursday and also had a long conversation with his predecessor Simon Coveney. Later, he paid a brief visit to the Department, of Finance, to thank staff there. He also received briefings from department officials on urgent issues, including the upcoming quarterly report on housing matters.

The new Minister for Rural Affairs Michael Ring began his first day by meeting assistant secretaries from two departments Arts, Culture and Heritage; and Housing. Responsibilities from both departments will be transferred to Mr Ring’s new department.

He was told that a new secretary general for his department would be appointed and that a headquarters for the department would be located.

Mr Ring said the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Ireland would be his main priority and he would ensure that it was fully implemented during his time in office.

The new Minister for Social Protection and Labour Affairs Regina Doherty was briefed by the secretary general and by 20 senior managers of one of the largest departments in government.

The labour affairs, employment law, and activation part of her brief - all of which are new - will be transferred from the Department of Enterprise over the next few weeks.

The new Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney addressed some 200 people at Iveagh House during his first day in office, outlining the main challenges including Brexit. He is expected to travel to the North early next week for engagement with parties, as efforts to restore the Institutions continue.

The Brexit Division in the Taoiseach’s office, headed by second secretary general John Callanan, will remain there, although the Brexit division in the Department of Foreign Affairs will grow significantly to incorporate Mr Coveney’s new responsibilities in this areas.