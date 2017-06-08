Varadkar says he plans to appoint ministers he can ‘trust’

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has declined to comment on a request from Simon Coveney not to penalise those who opposed him in the leadership campaign when he picks his cabinet but warned that he will only select ministers that he can trust.

Mr Varadkar said he had a meeting with Mr Coveney on Saturday and that both men had agreed to keep its contents “entirely confidential”, and he would respect that agreement, implicitly rebuking Mr Coveney.

Mr Coveney told local radio in Cork that he had warned Mr Varadkar against penalising his supporters, and in particular against dropping Minister for Health Simon Harris, a key supporter of Mr Coveney, from the cabinet.

He said that if he is elected taoiseach next Wednesday, “the cabinet will be appointed by me on the basis of what’s best for the country.”

He said he had considered different options, but he had not made any decisions yet.

He would take “a degree of regional balance and gender balance” into account when selecting ministers, he said, but the “core issue” was “trust”.

“Anyone who runs a cabinet, and anyone who heads up a government, who heads up a football team, needs to know that everyone on that team is going to be fully behind your programme,” he said.

His comments are likely to be interpreted as a warning that he may not reappoint Mr Harris

He said his meetings with the Independents and Fianna Fáil were “largely focussed on legislation we need to prioritise and on commitments in the programme for government that need to be brought forward.”

Dáil business

He also said that they had discussed ways to make Dáil business more efficient.

Mr Varadkar said he “had to get back to Fianna Fail and the Independents on specific issues” but that the talks had gone smoothly. He is scheduled to meet the Independent Alliance again on Sunday morning.

He said the meeting with Fianna Fáil had been productive and expected that it would be possible to have good relationship with Micheal Martin. “We’re not going to be best friends, and we’re certainly not going to be in coalition, but we are going to have a good working relationship.”

Of his previous criticisms of Fianna Fáil, Mr Varadkar said that he was starting a new role, and this was “an opportunity to start afresh.”

Mr Varadkar said he had not had any discussions with Independent TD Michael Lowry “as yet”.

“But obviously in the past he has supported the government but there’s been no discussions with him at this stage.

“To the best of my knowledge there hasn’t been an agreement. What I’ve said to all Independents is that any understanding that existed prior to now with the outgoing Toaiseach, that I’m happy to honour those. But there’s no formal agreement in place.”

Asked if there was an informal understanding with Mr Lowry, Mr Varadkar replied: “Not that I’m aware of. But as I say I haven’t had a chance to speak to him yet so that hasn’t been discussed.”

Asked would he honour any arrangement with Mr Lowry, he said: “That depends on what it was.”

He said no arrangement had been made “at the moment” to speak with Mr Lowry.

Mr Lowry had previously indicated that he had an understanding with Enda Kenny, though Mr Kenny has denied this.

Pay deal

Mr Varadkar also welcomed the proposals for a new national pay deal, agreed early this morning between union leaders and Government representatives, and said that he expected its terms would be approved by the cabinet at its meeting next Tuesday.

He said it provided for restoration of pay for public servants “but does so in an affordable way, in a way that gives us space to improve services as well as improve pay.”

He said that the pay deal would reduce the scope for additional spending next year but that the budget would still allow for “some reductions in taxation for working families and as well as that some room for improvement in public services and capital expenditure.”

He said that he had agreed with the Independent Alliance that the Government would look at the possibility of free votes on specific issues “on a case by case basis”. He said that there “could potentially” be a free vote on new drink driving legislation.