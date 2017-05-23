Varadkar says Coveney supporters might join his camp

Minister for Social Welfare Leo Varadkar has said at least one of Minister for Housing Simon Coveney’s supporters might switch to him in the Fine Gael leadership race.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet, he suggested Minister of State for Health Promotion Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy might withdraw her support from Mr Coveney when she read his proposals on health.

Mr Varadkar is leading the race to become Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach,according to The Irish Times leadership tracker.

Mr Varadkar was responding to Mr Coveney’s bid to encourage some of Mr Varadkar’s to switch to him. “I think it would take a lot for any individual to withdraw a declaration and vote for another candidate, but of course that can work both ways,” Mr Varadkar said.

He said the document he launched on Monday focused on health and healthy living.

“Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy is the Minister for that. Perhaps she’ll see the diffences between the two documents and maybe change her mind,” Mr Varadkar said.

He added that making a declaration for someone was more than “just saying you’re going to vote for somebody”.

It involved signing a piece of paper, nominating a candidate and submitting the nomination to party headquarters.

He said no matter what happened he was sure Mr Coveney and himself would be able to work together in the interests of the country.

He said he had enormous regard for Mr Coveney, describing him as “diligent, very serious and very persistent”.