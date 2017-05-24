Varadkar plan to ‘rebrand’ Fine Gael draws scorn from Coveney

A plan by Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar to rebrand Fine Gael as the “united Ireland party” has been met with a scornful response from his leadership rival Simon Coveney.

Speaking in Wicklow, Mr Coveney said “united Ireland” had been part and parcel of the party’s full title for generations.

“I hear today that Leo is talking about referring to Fine Gael as the united Ireland party. Can I say very clearly say the last time I checked Fine Gael has been the united Ireland party for many many decades.

“I have spoken about that on many occasions including last night up in Cavan,” he said.

He was speaking after Mr Varadkar announced a number of proposals to reform Fine Gael if he was elected leader.

Included in his ideas are a term-limit for the general secretary of the party, a special delegate conference ahead of entering Government, more powers for the deputy leader and the chairman of the parliamentary party.

Mr Varadkar said he would bring back “United Ireland Party” as a tag line for Fine Gael, and mark special events like the foundation of the State, Cumann na nGaedheal, and the declaration of a Republic.

Mr Varadkar did not attend the conference of the Irish National Organisation for Unemployed in Dublin at which he had been scheduled to appear on Wednesday.

But he denied his leadership ambitions were hindering his day job claiming his role as a Cabinet Minister came first.

Launching his policy proposals, Mr Varadkar claimed Sinn Féin was the biggest threat to democracy and the prosperity of the State.

If elected Fine Gael leader, the Dublin West TD said he would aim to “expose” Sinn Féin and “take them on”.

“In Northern Ireland they managed to select leader Michelle O’Neill in a secret room, behind closed doors. That is the kind of party they are,” he said.

Setting out his position on Northern Ireland, Mr Coveney said: “We are a nationalist party. We have aspirations to unite this country but not in the same way that some people would like, some people who are advocating for a Border poll.

“What Fine Gael under my leadership would mean by a united Ireland is uniting communities in Northern Ireland.

“If I am Taoiseach I will use a huge amount of personal and professional time in Northern Ireland forging relationships within unionist communities.”

While Mr Coveney has insisted that he would not criticise his opponent or engage in a personality contest, he also took issue with Mr Varadkar’s claim that Fine Gael would be a party for people who get up early in the morning.

The Cork South Central TD said Fine Gael should also represent those “who cannot get up in the morning for whatever reason” as well as those who “don’t have a bed to go to at night”.

The Fine Gael hustings begin tomorrow in Dublin and a further three will take place in Carlow, Ballinasloe and Cork.

The independent chairperson for the meetings has not yet been identified but it has emerged questions have been given to candidates in advance.

There will be 15 minutes of live questions from members of the audience but 30 minutes will be delegated for pre-selected questions.