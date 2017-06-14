Varadkar becomes Taoiseach: what’s happening and when?

Normal Dáil business has been suspended for the expected election of Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach on Wednesday afternoon.

Enda Kenny stepped down on Tuesday after six years as Taoiseach, paving the way for Mr Varadkar’s elevation. Follow all of the events throughout the day here on our liveblog.

Midday: At midday, the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl will take nominations for the position of Taoiseach. No other nominations are anticipated, but parties other than Fine Gael are entitled to put names forward.

Speeches will be invited from those nominating candidates and the nomination or nominations will be put to a vote.

2pm: Fianna Fáil has confirmed it will abstain in the vote on Mr Varadkar, scheduled for around 2pm, in line with the party’s “confidence and supply” arrangement to support the minority Fine Gael government.

Mr Varadkar is expected to be appointed with the support of some 58 TDs including Fine Gael, the Independent Alliance, two Independent Ministers and Independent TD Michael Lowry. The Dáil is then expected to be adjourned for some four hours.

This evening: Mr Varadkar will travel to Áras an Uachtaráin to collect his seal of office from President Michael D Higgins, who accepted Mr Kenny’s resignation at his residence in the Phoenix Park on Tuesday afternoon.

6pm: Mr Varadkar will return to the Dáil to announce his Cabinet at 6pm. He will enter the chamber with his senior Ministers. It should be clear from their positions on the front bench and proximity to Mr Varadkar, which roles some Ministers, such as the Tánaiste and perhaps new Minister for Finance, will hold.

Late: A vote will be held on the Cabinet before Mr Varadkar returns to Áras an Uachtaráin, accompanied by his Ministers this time. The Ministers will receive their seals of office from Mr Higgins and a so-called “family photograph” will be taken for posterity.