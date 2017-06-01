Varadkar and Coveney outline their visions ahead of coronation

Ahead of this weekend’s coronation of a new leader, and likely next taoiseach, the two candidates outline their visions for the party and country.

Leo Varadkar: ‘Fine Gael should be a warm house for social conservatives’:

Leo Varadkar launching his campaign bid to be Fine Gael party leader. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Leo Varadkar is on the run. Criss-crossing the country, meeting the electorate, pressing his case, making his pitch. On Sunday night he was in Cork, at the final hustings debate, delivering a combative performance that surprised even his closest aides, who had advised a cautious approach in his opponent’s backyard... Read full interview

Simon Coveney: ‘If you don’t try to represent everybody, who do you exclude?’

Simon Coveney: “The membership are more interested in what the party stands for and less interested in their own careers.” Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

It’s possible, Simon Coveney insists. More than that, it’s happening. People are changing.

He produces a document with calculations on the share of the vote he needs – how many he needs here, how many there, how many switchers. It shows tight margins, a closable deficit. His supporters are whispering that two, maybe three members of the parliamentary party have switched. No names, though... Read full interview