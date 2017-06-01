Varadkar and Coveney give final interviews ahead of result
Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney at the start of the first of four nights on the Hustings in the Red Cow Hotel in Dublin last week. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
On the eve of the election of a new Fine Gael leader, and with polling drawing to a close among ordinary party members on Thursday, the two candidates outline their visions for the party and country.
Leo Varadkar: ‘Fine Gael should be a warm house for social conservatives’:
Leo Varadkar is on the run. Criss-crossing the country, meeting the electorate, pressing his case, making his pitch. On Sunday night he was in Cork, at the final hustings debate, delivering a combative performance that surprised even his closest aides, who had advised a cautious approach in his opponent’s backyard... Read full interview and watch Harry Meets Leo
Simon Coveney: ‘If you don’t try to represent everybody, who do you exclude?’
It’s possible, Simon Coveney insists. More than that, it’s happening. People are changing.
He produces a document with calculations on the share of the vote he needs – how many he needs here, how many there, how many switchers. It shows tight margins, a closable deficit. His supporters are whispering that two, maybe three members of the parliamentary party have switched. No names, though... Read full interview and watch Harry Meets Simon
The final day of voting among Fine Gael members is taking place on Thursday with parliamentary party members voting on Friday morning with the polls closing at noon.
The count is expected to start in the early afternoon with a final result expected at 6 pm.
