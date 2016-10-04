Varadkar accused of using budget to advance ‘leadership ambitions’

Fianna Fáil has accused Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar of using the budget as a “soap box for his leadership ambitions”.

The party’s spokesman on public expenditure Dara Calleary was responding to comments by Mr Varadkar who claimed Fianna Fáil was throwing shapes and flying kites over the budget.

Mr Calleary said his engagement with the Government over budgetary proposals has been businesslike and cordial.

However, he said Mr Varadkar’s comments were connected to internal Fine Gael politics.

Mr Varadkar had claimed various Fianna Fáil members are requesting measures that do not add up to the €600 million set aside for additional spending in next week’s budget.

Budget proposals

The Minister said individual spokespeople making individual demands and different spokespeople are saying some things are negotiable and others are not.

Meanwhile, Mr Calleary criticised the Sinn Féin budget proposals, which were announced on Tuesday.

He said: “It is a real Late Late Show document. There is something for everything in the audience.”

Fianna Fáil is expected to announce its alternative budget at the end of the week.

Its finance spokesman Michael McGrath and Mr Calleary have been meeting with Minister for Finance Michael Noonan and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe.

The Government needs Fianna Fáil support to ensure the budget is passed.