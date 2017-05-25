Varadkar accused of creating fear with welfare cheats campaign

Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar has been accused of creating fear and tension in society by targeting welfare cheats in a public campaign.

Director of the European Anti Poverty Network, Robin Hanan, strongly criticised Mr Varadkar’s proposals at a Social Inclusion event on Thursday morning.

Mr Hanan said the Minister was known for being a frank talker and claimed his public campaign was a dangerous pursuit.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Mr Varadkar insisted this was not an attempt to prevent people claiming what they are entitled to.

He said the number of people contacting the Department of Social Protection to report welfare fraud since the campaign began has increased by over 50 per cent.

Mr Varadkar said: “Those who are opposing it are in a minority. I think the vast majority of people understand why it makes sense.

“First of all, and most importantly, so that the budget I have goes to people who are entitled to it.”

Mr Varadkar launched a TV, radio, poster and online campaign with the message, "Welfare Cheats Cheat us All" – which encouraged anyone suspecting someone of engaging in welfare fraud to report it to the Department of Social Protection.

The aim is to urge members of the public to report suspect benefit claimants.

The Social Welfare and Pensions Bill published by the Minister includes provisions to publish the names, addresses and penalties incurred by people who have been convicted of welfare fraud.

It will be published online and will be similar to the list of tax defaulters published by the Office of the Revenue Commissioners.