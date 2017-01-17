Unions say ‘anomalies’ remain despite €1,000 public pay hike

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe confirmed on Tuesday that public service employees earning under €65,000 will receive an additional €1,000 a year from April.

Mr Donohoe said this would only apply to those groups who have signed up to the Lansdowne Road Agreement, or around 250,000 people and the payment has been brought forward from September.

The measure will not apply to gardaí who are to receive about €4,000 in additional payments this year on foot of a Labour Court recommendation last November which averted a threatened strike.

Mr Donohoe said the cost of the pay rise would be €128 million per annum, which he insisted would be found through savings and efficiencies.

The Minister denied any services would be jeopardised by the decision.

However, trade unions said the acceleration of the payment s does not fully address "anomalies" arising from a recent deal with gardaí.

Unions were furious at the Government’s agreement with gardaí as they considered the members of the force had received more money by staying outside the Lansdowne Road accord on public service pay than their members did by adhering to its terms.

It is understood that unions believe the full value of this “anomaly” to be about €1,000 per year.

Industrial peace

The new deal is contingent on industrial peace being maintained and unions continuing to abide by the terms of the Lansdowne Road agreement.

The public services committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions backed the deal at a meeting on Tuesday.

However, the umbrella group said it had advised the Government “that outstanding issues” would be pursued in further talks due to take place after a report by the Public Service Pay Commission is issued. The talks are expected to take place after Easter.

The Department of Public Expenditure is understood to have told unions that the accelerated pay rise will cost the Exchequer €120million this year.