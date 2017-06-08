UK election: ‘Perfect territory’ for DUP as Tories fall short

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said it would be willing to negotiate with prime minister Theresa May to help her form a government as it saw its vote surge at elections to Britain’s parliament.

Ms May’s Conservatives failed to win a majority meaning the like-minded DUP, with 10 seats of Northern Ireland’s total of 18, could potentially play a key role in any future government.

The DUP and Sinn Féin made significant gains in Northern Ireland, taking 17 of the 18 seats between them, at the expense of the SDLP and the Ulster Unionist Party who have lost all their seats.

“This is perfect territory for the DUP obviously because if the Conservatives are just short of an overall majority, it puts us in a very, very strong negotiating position and it is one we would take up with relish,” DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson told BBC television.

“We will be serious players if there is a hung parliament. We will talk to whoever is the largest party, it looks like the Conservatives. We have a lot in common, we want to see Brexit work, we want to see the Union strengthened. I think there is a lot of common ground.”

Sinn Féin recorded a seismic political shock by taking the SDLP’s prized seat in Foyle and also captured the nationalist party’s South Down stronghold.

The DUP replaced the SDLP in South Belfast, wrested back South Antrim from the UUP and saw off the challenge of the Alliance Party and Sinn Féin in East and North Belfast respectively.

With Britain waking up to a hung election DUP party leader Arlene Foster declared it a “good night for the Union”.

She said she was very pleased with the way in which people reacted to the positive message of the campaign.

“It was about the Union, the importance of the Union, and unionists have really come out in their numbers. We fought this election on the importance of the Union and I think people really responded to that.”

Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams made clear there was “no danger whatsoever” of his party ditching its abstentionist policy, even if its seats become crucial in the final shake-down.

Mr Adams also said he could not see Ms May surviving in her post. “There is no danger whatsoever of us taking our seats in the Westminster parliament,” he said.

He credited Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn with fighting a good campaign despite “media bias”.

“I don’t know how Theresa May can survive this - that’s a matter for her party, of course,” he said.

Reuters