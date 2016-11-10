Trump invites Kenny to White House for St Patrick’s Day

US president-elect Donald Trump has invited Taoiseach Enda Kenny to the White House for St Patrick’s Day in 2017.

Mr Kenny spoke to Mr Trump on the phone for 10 minutes following the Republican’s win in the 2016 US presidential election on Wednesday.

The Taoiseach congratulated Mr Trump on his victory and “both men committed to working together to the mutual benefit of Ireland and the United States,” according to a spokeswoman for Mr Kenny.

President Trump

Mr Trump confirmed that, “in the spirit of the strong ties between the two countries”, he would uphold the tradition of inviting taoisigh to the White House for St Patrick’s Day and extended the invitation to Mr Kenny.

The phone call followed a statement issued by Mr Kenny on Wednesday, which offered Mr Trump congratulations “on behalf of the Government and the people of Ireland”.

“Ireland and the United States have enjoyed a very close and warm relationship for many generations and I am confident that under his leadership our bilateral relations will continue to prosper,” said the statement.

Mr Kenny had previously said comments made by the Republican during his election campaign were “racist and dangerous”.

On Wednesday in the Dáil, Mr Kenny said Mr Trump had made those comments in the “heat of battle”, but had promised to heal the wounds of a divisive campaign in his acceptance speech.