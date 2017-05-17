Tributes paid to ‘kind and decent’ Enda Kenny

Tributes are being paid to Taoiseach Enda Kenny after he confirmed he will stand aside as Fine Gael leader from midnight.

The Taoiseach received a standing ovation as he outlined his departure plans at a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party.

He had earlier held a meeting with his staff advising them of his intention to stand aside.

Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar praised Mr Kenny for his leadership, insisting he has learned a lot from him.

“Enda’s legacy will be far-reaching,” said Mr Varadkar.

“Above all, he is a kind and decent man, always ready with an encouraging word or a solid piece of advice. He is devoted to family, party and country. I hope sincerely that his expertise will continue to be available to us. But I know that the party, and the country, will always remember him and will always be grateful.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan said Mr Kenny would be sorely missed.

“His clear sense of compassion, his countless energy, his endless patience and having served with him at Cabinet, I can say I very much admire his style and skill in chairing often difficult Cabinet meetings.”

Fine Gael deputy leader James Reilly said Mr Kenny would be remembered as ad true statesman, who had made huge personal sacrifices to carry out his duties. He insisted the Taoiseach would remain as leader in the interim period.

Decency

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said he always appreciated Mr Kenny’s “decency, good humour and approachability” despite their differences on many political and policy issues.

In a tribute, Mr Martin said Mr Kenny had worked diligently for his “county, party and country” over a long period of time.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the entire Fianna Fáil Party I would like to acknowledge and thank Enda Kenny for his years of public service and to wish him good health and best wishes in all future endeavours,” he said.

“One of the fundamental tenets of our democracy is a commitment to public service and the Taoiseach has more than fulfilled that obligation. He has worked diligently for his county, party and country since his first election to the Dáil in 1975.

“While over the years we have had our differences on many political and policy issues, I have always appreciated Enda’s decency, good humour and approachability.”

Mr Martin concluded: “I wish him well after he leaves office and I know that Fionnuala and the children will be happy to have much more time to spend with him in the coming months and years.”

True statesman

Minister for Transport Shane Ross, on behalf of the Independent Alliance, hailed outgoing Mr Kenny was a “true statesman” with the interests of the country “at his core”.

During the talks on a formation of government last year, Mr Ross caused consternation when he described Mr Kenny as a “political corpse”.

However, the Independent Alliance of Mr Ross, Finian McGrath, John Halligan, Sean Canney and Kevin “Boxer” Moran negotiated together for a senior ministry, super-junior and one other Minister of State role.

“We in the Independent Alliance thank An Taoiseach for his leadership since coming into Government last year. He has proven to be a true statesman who has always had the interests of the country at his core,” Mr Ross said.

“We wish him and his family every happiness in the future. In the meantime, the work of government must continue and we in the Independent Alliance will work to ensure the Programme for Government is fully implemented.”

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone praised Mr Kenny, who she said had brought stability and delivered a Government at a time when voters set the country on a new course.

Respectful

She said he was always open to change, citing the marriage equality referendum is the greatest example of this.

Ms Zappone added: “Enda Kenny is at all times respectful and willing to listen to diverse views. It is a talent and a skill which will serve him well no matter what future path he takes.

“I wish Enda, Fionnuala and their family every good wish for the future.

“However it is also important in the coming weeks that our plans for children, young people and families are not stalled.”

Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell O’Connor said outgoing Taoiseach Enda Kenny would be “remembered and respected by history”.

She described Mr Kenny as a “remarkable public servant” who left behind an “enviable record”.

“His legacy is secure. A legacy of a man who never had, nor sought, universal popular approval but who showed political integrity and unwavering fortitude.

“The right person, for the right job, at the right time. We all owe him a debt of gratitude.”

Chair of the Fine Gael parliamentary party Martin Heydon said Mr Kenny had repaired Ireland’s broken economy and addressed long ignored social issues.

Mr Heydon referenced Mr Kenny’s electoral success becoming the first leader to win a successive term in Government.

The Kildare TD said: “His leadership style was compassionate, pragmatic and inclusive, building a strong team which he led with energy and enthusiasm.

“Having inherited a country and an economy that was decimated by mismanagement, Enda’s strong leadership and ability to make hard decisions was recognised both at home and abroad and saw our international reputation restored and strengthened.”

Crisis and chaos

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams said Taoiseach Enda Kenny’s political legacy was dominated by “crisis, chaos, and chronic lack of accountability”.

The Louth TD said the Government led by Mr Kenny had a “deeply flawed” strategy for dealing with the challenge of Brexit and a “clear lack of affinity” with Northern Ireland.

Mr Adams said there were ongoing and unprecedented housing and homelessness problems, the health service was “in chaos” and there was “deep crisis” in policing and justice.

“This is a do-nothing Government courtesy of the confidence and supply arrangement with the Government’s partner in Fianna Fáil,” he said.

“The reality is that so-called new politics, led by Mr Kenny and the Micheál Martin, isn’t new at all. As a result, there is a deep paralysis in the body politic.”

Mr Adams claimed no matter who led Fine Gael the party would be wedded to policies that caused hardship.

He said that would not change if Mr Varadkar or Minister for Housing Simon Coveney, or any other contender, took over.

“We need a change of Government, not just a change of Taoiseach.”

However, Mr Adams wished Mr Kenny and his wife Fionnuala and family well.

“It will be a big a change in all of their lives. He and I disagree on many political issues, but I acknowledge that he did his best from his perspective,” he said.

“From Sinn Féin’s perspective, this was not good enough.”