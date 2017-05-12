Tony Blair: Belfast Agreement may be changed over Brexit

The Belfast Agreement may have to be amended because of Brexit, the former British prime minister Tony Blair said this morning.

Speaking to members of the European People’s Party in in Druids Glen Co Wicklow, Mr Blair said the Belfast Agreement was “formulated on the assumption that both countries were part of the EU. This was not only for economic but also for political reasons, to take account particularly of nationalist aspirations. Some of the language will therefore require amendment because of Brexit.”

However, he said that “with goodwill, including from our European partners, this should be achievable with the minimum of difficulty.”

Mr Blair warned that “A hard border between the countries would be a disaster and I am sure everyone will and must do all they can to avoid it.”

“If the UK and the Republic were able to agree a way forward on the border, then we would have the best chance of limiting the damage. It is in the interests of us all, including our European partners, for this to happen,” he said, according to excerpts from his speech release by his office. The media was not permitted to attend the conference session with Mr Blair.

But according to a person who was present, Mr Blair said that the weak leadership of the British Labour Party by Jeremy Corbyn had facilitated Brexit, by having nobody to put a strong counter argument.

He said that Britain was only now waking up to the realities of Brexit, and there remained a wide range of possibilities for the eventual deal.

He likened membership of the single market to playing in the Champions League, whereas a free trade agreement with the EU would be like being confined to playing in the Premier League.

Later, speaking to journalists Mr Blair expressed his concerns for the future of the Belfast Agreement.

“As one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement which brought into being the peace process in Northern Ireland, I’m extremely anxious to ensure that Brexit does not impair that agreement,” he said.

Mr Blair said it was “vital to maintain” the common travel area.

He said it was “important to safeguard as much as possible” of the present arrangements.

Mr Blair said that “whatever disagreements I have with the British Government more generally over Brexit, there is a real consensus across the British political system that we must do everything we possibly can to keep the present situation between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland as similar to what we have at the moment as we possibly can, and do all we can to minimise any potential disruption”.