Timeline of financial irregularities at Templemore Garda College

June 2015:

Head of human resources John Barrett becomes aware of concerns surrounding financial irregularities at Templemore Garda College.

This is based on two reports prepared by Barry McGee in 2008 and Assistant Commissioner Jack Nolan in 2010.

Neither was given to the internal audit committee.

July 6th 2015:

Mr Barrett writes to Cyril Dunne, the then chief administrative officer, outlining his concern that substantial and material matters have remained unresolved and that standards in the force have been compromised.

July 24th 2015:

Head of Legal Affairs Ken Ruane wrote to the Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan insisting she must inform Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald about the concerns.

He made reference to Section 41 of the Garda Act, which legally obliged the commissioner to inform the Minister.

July 27th 2015:

A meeting takes place between the commissioner and Mr Barrett in Templemore. She says it was a brief exchange over a cup of tea.

He says it was a two-hour meeting where issues were discussed at length and he was warned to be careful when pursuing a line of questioning.

July 28th 2015:

The commissioner establishes a steering group to examine all issues, and bank accounts begin to close.

She says Department of Justice officials were appointed to this working group.

March 2016:

The Garda Internal Audit Unit was appointed to examine all the issues involved.

June 2nd 2016:

Mr Barrett meets the chairman of the audit committee of An Garda Síochána, Michael Howard.

June 2016:

Date is unknown but the Garda Commissioner has confirmed she met Mr Howard.

October 2016:

The Department of Justice said it became aware of financial irregularities at the college.

March 2017:

Interim report by Niall Kelly, head of internal audit, releases his interim report outlining the scale of the problem.

The Policing Authority is informed of the financial mismanagement.

May 2017:

Mr Barrett and Ms O’Sullivan appear before the Public Accounts Committee.