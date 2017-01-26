Theresa May not visiting Dáil shows ‘wrong priorities,’ says Clegg

British prime minister Theresa May declining to visit the Dáil shows her “completely wrong list of priorities”, former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg has said.

The former leader of the UK Liberal Democrats tweeted on Wednesday: “So, PM rushes to be photographed with Trump and Erdogan but won’t find time to speak to Irish Dáil. Has No.10 completely lost the plot?”

Speaking to RTE’s Morning Ireland, Mr Clegg said: “the UK has serious obligations to our nearest and dearest neighbour.”

He said a visit by Teresa May to the Dáil would have been not just a welcome courtesy but an historic event for a Conservative prime minister.

“It would have helped ease rattled nerves over Brexit. ”

Tweet So, PM rushes to be photographed with Trump and Erdogan but won’t find time to speak to Irish Dail. Has No.10 completely lost the plot? — Nick Clegg (@nick_clegg) January 25, 2017

Taoiseach Enda Kenny told the Dáil on Tuesday that Mrs May will not address the House during her visit to Dublin next week.

He said he had received a letter from Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl on the matter.

“My understanding is that the prime minister’s schedule will not allow that to happen and I am not in control of that schedule,’’ he said.

“Obviously, when details are absolutely finalised, we will be aware of those.’’

Mr Clegg also said he had plans to vote against the triggering of Article 50 as his own constituents had voted against Brexit.

He called for people to have a further say on the issue of Brexit once more details became available.

On the issue of Ms May meeting with US president Donald Trump, he said: “I’m not going to begrudge any leader needing to strike up a deal with president Trump.

“Hopefully when she meets him it will not be in the sycophantic schoolboy style of Michael Gove and Boris Johnson. ”