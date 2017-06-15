Theresa May in breach of Belfast Agreement on DUP deal - Adams

Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams has told British prime minister Theresa May she is in breach of the Belfast Agreement in her bid to gain agreement with the DUP on securing a new British government.

The party would oppose any deal that would, he said, undermine that agreement.

The prime minister, he said, has also “just totally ignored the will of the people of Northern Ireland in terms of Brexit”, he added.

“Our record in relation to all of this is impeccable in terms of making the [powersharing] institutions work,” he said.

“They are issues which belong to the Irish government and the British government and are part of agreements already made.”

Sinn Féin, he said, “won’t interfere in British affairs. We want to govern ourselves.”

The Sinn Féin delegation to No 10 Downing Street included Mr Adams, Mary Lou McDonald, Michelle O’Neill and Elisha McCallion.

