The compromises of the water charges committee unravel spectacularly
Inside Politics: Reporters were left by turns bemused and amused as four separate press conferences took place on the plinth at Leinster House
People taking part in the Water Charges Protest at Merrion Square, Dublin. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times
On this day in 1614, as you may be aware, the Native American princess Pocahontas married the English settler John Rolfe in Jamestown, Virginia. Despite the cultural differences, their marriage was apparently a successful and happy one.