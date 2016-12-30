Thatcher was a chameleon on Ireland even after Anglo-Irish Agreement
State Papers 1986: the year after agreement was signed relations remained complex
Peter Barry, left, then minister for foreign affairs, with Tom King, then Northern Ireland secretary, in Iveagh House, Dublin, 1986. Photograph: Tom Lawlor
Garret FitzGerald, Margaret Thatcher, Sir Geoffrey Howe and Tom King meeting about the Anglo-Irish Agreement in 1985. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh
Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams addresses the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis in 1986. Photograph: Pacemaker Belfast
Margaret Thatcher was complicated about Ireland. This was scarcely surprising. So many of her associations with Ireland had been negative: her falling out with Charles Haughey; the challenge of the Hunger Strikes; the killing of Airey Neave; and her narrow escape at the Grand Hotel in Brighton when the Provisionals attempt to kill her had left her – as she privately admitted – fearful that she would not die in her own bed.