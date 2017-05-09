Testimony of Nóirín O’Sullivan to Dáil committee contradicted

Testimony given by Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan to a Dáil committee has been undermined by written records of a two-hour meeting at which financial irregularities at Templemore Garda College were discussed.

Ms O’Sullivan told a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee she had a brief exchange with the Garda’s head of human resources, John Barrett, in July 2015 while having a cup of tea at the Co Tipperary college.

An audit was carried out at the college amid the financial concerns and the resulting report found financial irregularities and evidence that money was being spent on gifts and entertainment. It also confirmed a large number of bank accounts including one for laundry, which was not being used for that purpose.

In further documentation sent to the committee, Mr Barrett sets out the details of the discussions they had when they met at Templemore.

The discrepancies arose when the two appeared side-by-side as part of a Garda delegation before the committee last week. Mr Barrett produced notes which he said he had taken at the time he met the commissioner and in which he had recorded the start and finish time of the meeting, as well as who was present, the issues discussed and the order in which people had walked into the room.

Briefed

He suggested to the committee that Ms O’Sullivan was briefed more comprehensively about the problems at the college than she claims. Ms O’Sullivan has insisted that “under no circumstances” did she mislead the committee in her evidence.

In the additional documentation, Mr Barrett alleges that he made specific references to his concerns about the scale of the monies involved, the practices in the restaurant, laundry and shop in the Garda college.

His records of the meeting show he suggested making the Department of Justice aware of the situation. He says the meeting “ran for well over two hours” and he left at 19.37pm while the commissioner, Assistant Commissioner John Twomey and two other officials.

Ms O’Sullivan said the matters first came to the attention of the Garda executive in July 2015.

She confirmed to the committee last week that she met the head of the Garda’s legal services, Ken Ruane, about the issues at Templemnore he mentioned Section 41 of the Garda Síochána Act. Under the act a Garda commissioner is legally obliged to inform the minister of the day of any significant matter that would undermine public confidence in the force.

Bring attention

However, she decided against immediately bringing the matter to the attention of Tánaiste and Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald. Instead, a steering group, including representatives from the department, was established to examine the issues.

Between July 2015 and March 2016, it closed bank accounts related to the colege and sought legal advice. In March 2016, the Garda Internal Audit Unit was appointed to examine all the issues involved, and it reported in March.

The documentation provided to the committee also details correspondence between Mr Barrett and the head of the Garda internal audit Niall Kelly in October 2016.

Mr Barrett, who is a civilian member of the force, told Mr Kelly the process in Templemore was “understood over many years by those in roles charged with probity and the “entire effice seems to have stood protected from enquiry while remaining in plain view”.