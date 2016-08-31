TDs call for Dáil debate on EU’s Apple tax ruling

Sinn Féin and a number of Independent TDs are seeking an early recall of the Dáil to debate the implications of the European Commission ruling on Apple’s tax arrangements in Ireland.

Sinn Féin party whip Aengus Ó Snodaigh has written to Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl and to the whips of other parties, asking for the Dáil to be recalled next week for a debate on the matter.

Two other Independent TDs, Mattie McGrath of Tipperary and Michael Fitzmaurice of Roscommon-Galway, have also said the Dáil should reconvene urgently to discuss the issue and what should be done with the €13 billion “windfall” to the State that could arise from the judgment.

Independent Alliance members of the Government also demanded an early return of the Dáil during a five-hour Cabinet meeting yesterday. They presented this as a condition for their support for any appeal by the Government.

However, the demand was resisted by Fine Gael Ministers, who insist on an appeal being lodged ahead of any Dáil debate on the matter.

Street protests

Meanwhile, the Anti-Austerity Alliance and People Before Profit group of TDs has organised a number of street protests calling for the €13 billion to be used by Government immediately to provide housing and other essential services.

Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion yesterday welcomed the Cabinet’s decision to postpone discussions on an appeal until tomorrow.

“It is clear that Fine Gael feels we should appeal this decision, but I welcome the fact that the Cabinet did not reach that conclusion today,” she said.

“Sinn Féin holds a different view, as do many other TDs and many of the people we represent. This is a matter that should be discussed and debated in the Dáil by all TDs representing every constituency in the State, and it is Sinn Féin’s view that the Dáil should be recalled next week to do just that.”

Independent TD and Minister for Children Dr Katherine Zappone welcomed the agreement of her Cabinet colleagues to postpone a decision on appealing against the European Commission judgment regarding Apple.

“Given the complex issues involved, it would have been wrong to rush into a decision today,” she said. “Over the past 24 hours I have consulted independent experts in the area of taxation, campaigners and the Minister for Finance, Michael Noonan.

“I welcome the fact that the Taoiseach and Cabinet colleagues have recognised my concerns and are allowing time for the issues to be further explored and addressed.”

Fine Gael Ministers, primarily Mr Noonan, have been adamant Ireland will appeal against the ruling, principally on the grounds that, otherwise, the Government would be conceding that the company’s tax arrangements in Ireland amounted to an illegal State aid.