TD will vote against Bill to allow use of medicinal cannabis

Independent TD Michael Harty is to vote against a Bill to allow the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

Dr Harty told The Irish Times he would not be supporting the legislation proposed by People before Profit TD Gino Kenny.

The Independent TD, who is also a doctor, said he believed this was a back door to the decriminalisation of cannabis.

Mr Harty said: “The Bill has a number of flaws and I have a number of concerns about it at this stage.

“So I do not believe we should allow its passage to committee stage and then try to fix all of the flaws then.

“My main concern is that this Bill will open the door to the availability of cannabis for recreational use.”

The concerns of Mr Harty centre on one particular section of the Bill, which bans the smoking of cannabis in workplaces.

He says this leads to an implication that smoking cannabis elsewhere is legal.

The Bill has already secured the support of Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin, Labour, the Social Democrats, the Green Party and the Anti-Austerity Alliance.

Fine Gael had initially said it would oppose the legislation and await the recommendations of a review by the Health Products Regulatory Authority.

However, it is likely to abstain in the vote, which will take place next Thursday.

Legally protected

The Bill, which is to be debated on Thursday, provides for the regulation of cannabis for medicinal use so that patients can receive a legally protected, secure supply that is safe and effective.

It also proposes the establishment of a cannabis regulatory authority, which would be tasked with regulating the sale, labelling, advertising and marketing of cannabis and related products.

A cannabis research institute which would conduct or commission and publish cannabis-related research has also been proposed.

A doctor can prescribe cannabis products in limited circumstances, if granted a licence by the Minister for Health.

One cannabis-based medicine, Sativex, is authorised for the treatment of multiple sclerosis in limited circumstances.

Legislation could be amended to allow for its prescription on a wider basis.

Cannabis for medicinal use is permitted in the Netherlands, Croatia, Malta, the Czech Republic, Australia, Canada and a number of US states.

The Bill is also expected to receive the support of three members of the Independent Alliance, including Minister of State at the Department of Health Finian McGrath.