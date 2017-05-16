Taoiseach says phone-tapping claims are ‘not current’

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said that allegations of the phone-tapping of a political party activist relate to the early 2000s.

He was responding in the Dáil on Tuesday to Solidarity TD Richard Boyd Barrett, who had raised media reports that “influence was exercised by a minister to tap the phone of a constituency team member of a sitting TD for political reasons”.

This was a “shocking allegation that has to be dealt with”, Mr Boyd Barrett said.

However, Mr Kenny said that he had no evidence of bugging, “no evidence that a minister was phone-tapping for constituency reasons”.

The Taoiseach said: “It is my understanding that this allegation refers to a person back in the early 2000s.

“It’s not correct to leave a perception that this carry-on is of the current time.”

Sinn Féin party whip Aengus Ó Snodaigh also asked why the matter was not taken on Tuesday as a topical issue debate, which would be dealt with by the Minister for Justice.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said it was his understanding that the issue would be dealt with at leaders’ questions and on that basis he had not allowed it as a topical issue on Tuesday.

However, he said it could be submitted again on Wednesday.

Reports in the Irish Independent claimed that the phone of an activist working for the rival of a then Government minister was wire-tapped and that the detective who challenged the activity thought the tapping might have occurred with or without the minister’s knowledge.

Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall raised the issue during leaders’ questions, as well as the controversies about financial practices at Templemore Garda College and the release to Facebook of explicit Garda video footage of the detention of a distressed woman, who later took her own life.

Ms Shortall claimed that Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald was only keeping Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan in place so that she could keep her own position.

Ms Shortall said that when former Garda commissioner Martin Callinan stood down, then minister for justice Alan Shatter followed suit shortly after.

“It’s looking as if history is going to repeat itself Minister,” she said, addressing Ms Fitzgerald.

‘Hiding’

Ms Shortall also accused the Taoiseach of hiding behind the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), after he said the Garda College controversy was being investigated by the committee and that investigation could not be interfered with.

Mr Kenny said Ms O’Sullivan, as accounting officer, was responsible to the PAC.

However, Ms Shortall claimed the Taoiseach was “obfuscating”.

Ms Shortall said it was no longer sufficient for Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan to step aside, but it was time for the entire senior Garda management to stand down.

“The scale of the maladministration and potential corruption which has come to light is absolutely staggering,” she said.

“It is shocking that those in authority seem completely oblivious to this.”

She said the Taoiseach and the Government “attack anyone who attempts to bring these failures to light”.

Ms Shortall described Ms Fitzgerald’s response to the issues as “the height of arrogance” and said the Minister takes any criticism as a personal attack.

She said Ms O’Sullivan’s failure to inform the Minister for 16 months about the report on finances at the college “was a complete dereliction of statutory function”.