Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to reveal his first cabinet

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar is in the process of appointing his first Cabinet following his election as Taoiseach on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Varadkar, the youngest person to hold the office since the foundation of the State, will enter the Dáil with his new team this evening.

Sources say Charlie Flanagan will move from Foreign Affairs to Justice with Simon Coveney replacing him in Iveagh House. Michael Ring is expected to take on the role of Minister for Rural Affairs.

Mr Varadkar was nominated for the role of Taoiseach by his predecessor Enda Kenny and following a Dáil vote, he travelled to Áras an Uachtaráin where his appointment was confirmed by President Michael D Higgins.

He then returned to Leinster House to finalise his senior ministerial team who will later travel to the Áras where to receive their seals of office before a first Cabinet meeting.

Flanagan to justice = Coveney to Foreign Affairs. — Fiach Kelly (@fiachkelly) June 14, 2017

The reshuffle is not expected to be dramatic in terms of casualties and appointments but changes may be announced to department structures and ministerial portfolios are likely to be reassigned.

Sources said it will be a “conservative reshuffle” that will feature “some surprises” with his chief concerns understood to be on having regional and gender balance across the Cabinet.

Promotion

Dublin Bay South TD Eoghan Murphy, Mr Varadkar’s campaign manager in the Fine Gael leadership contest, was being tipped for this role by sources in Leinster House. This would likely mean the promotion of Regina Doherty, the current Chief Whip, to full ministerial rank. The person who holds the position would also prepare Fine Gael for the next election, aiming to improve upon its current 50 seats. Sources stressed this does not mean there will be an election anytime soon but that preparations must accelerate.

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe is expected to assume the responsibilities of the Minister for Finance in addition to his current role, although the two departments will remain separate.

Mr Varadkar on Tuesday appointed Mr Coveney, who he defeated in the recent contest, as his deputy leader.

He also apologised in advance to those he would disappoint with his appointments, saying he will not be able to give jobs to everyone he wants to.

Tánaiste

Sources say Frances Fitzgerald is likely to stay on as Tánaiste but she is moving from the Department of Justice.

Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell O’Connor is also tipped to be moved but remain in Cabinet. Mr Murphy has also been linked with the Department of Jobs.

Minister for Health Simon Harris, who backed Mr Coveney, is expected to stay in his position.

A new attorney general will also have to be appointed after it was announced on Tuesday that Máire Whelan is taking up a position on the Court of Appeal.