Taoiseach denies calling Donald Trump a racist

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has dismissed suggestions by Ukip leader Nigel Farage that he should apologise to Donald Trump for his previous comments about the US president when they meet at the White House on Thursday.

Mr Kenny denied he had called Mr Trump racist, an allegation made by Mr Farage on RTÉ radio.

“I did not refer to the person, the now president, as being racist. My comment was in respect of his language. Language and words can be used by people in many regards. My comment was when he was running as a candidate,” the Taoiseach said.

Last May, Mr Kenny accused Mr Trump, then one of the candidates for the Republican presidential nomination, of using “racist and dangerous” language.

Pressed on the issue by reporters in Washington, the Taoiseach said: “I’m not into English classes. The language that was used on that occasion was in my view not the language that I would use but it was not related to his personality.

“I haven’t come to America to answer to Nigel Farage. I am proud and privileged to be the leader of the Irish Government. I’m responding to an invitation sent by the president of the United States.”

The Taoiseach will become the first EU leader after Theresa May to meet Mr Trump during a series of engagements in the White House on Thursday.

They begin with a breakfast at the residence of vice-president Mike Pence before Mr Kenny travels to the White House for a meeting with Mr Trump in the Oval Office.

Mr Kenny and his wife Fionnuala will then attend lunch on Capitol Hill with house speaker Paul Ryan and Mr Trump.

The annual shamrock ceremony and reception will take place in the afternoon in the White House, before a reception in the evening.

Ireland’s outgoing ambassador to the US Anne Anderson was honoured at Wednesday night’s annual Ireland Funds dinner in Washington which was attended by Mr Pence, former Northern Ireland envoy George Mitchell and the Taoiseach.

While the legalisation of thousands of undocumented Irish living in the US is high on his agenda, Mr Kenny is also expected to outline the benefits of free trade and highlight the jobs created by Irish firms operating in the US during his meetings with the president.

Despite fears of the impact that Mr Trump’s tax reform policies, including the introduction of a border adjustment tax, will have on US companies operating in Ireland, Mr Kenny said taxation in America was “a matter for the American administration and I can’t influence that.”

He noted that in the past few weeks many US companies in Ireland had announced expansions. “We have 700 based in the country, they are not leaving.”

Mr Trump has pledged to cut US corporate tax rates and introduce a tax on imports in order to shift manufacturing and jobs back to the United States.

Mr Kenny used a speech to business leaders in Washington to outline the opportunities offered by Ireland as an investment destination after Brexit, noting Ireland would be the only English-speaking country in the EU after Britain’s departure and would have unfettered access to the single market.