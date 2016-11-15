Taoiseach and Arlene Foster discuss Brexit upheaval in Dublin

Taoiseach Enda Kenny is this evening hosting a meeting with Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster on how to deal with Brexit.

The meeting marks the first time Ms Foster has come to Government Buildings in Dublin as First Minister and follows previous difficult encounters with Mr Kenny.

She had recently ruled out taking part in an all-island forum on Brexit called by Mr Kenny, but Brexit is the main item on the agenda at this evening’s meetings.

It comes ahead of a meeting of the North-South Ministerial Council in Armagh on Friday. Ms Foster was accompanied by her Minister for the Economy Simon Hamilton.

Mr Kenny welcomed Ms Foster to Government Buildings, adding: “I met with the First Minister in Enniskillen on Sunday on the occasion of remembrance there.

‘Constructive discussion’

“We look forward to a very constructive discussion here about issues that are of concern to us, North and South, and we look forward to our meeting for the third time this week on Friday in Armagh at the North-South Ministerial [Council].”

Ms Foster said she is looking forward to pursuing the all-Ireland bid for the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

“We are very much looking forward to proceeding with that bid together and we’re hopeful we are going to make a difference in that respect,” she said.

“But we are looking forward now to a constructive, business-like meeting. We know that our officials have been working together on some work and we want to discuss some of those issues now.”