Tánaiste pledges to take ‘any action required’ over Templemore

Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald said she will not hesitate to take “any action required ‘’ when the Public Accounts Committee reports on financial irregularities at the Garda training college.

The Tánaiste was speaking in the Dáil on Thursday after Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan had been accused of being dishonest and misleading the PAC by its chairman, Fianna Fáil TD Seán Fleming.

He made the charge at the committee after raising concerns about financial accounts signed by the Garda Commissioner in March 2016.

The Minister came under renewed Opposition pressure in the Dáil to remove Ms O’Sullivan from her post. Ms Fitzgerald said some people wanted the examination of the issues involved to proceed, but to reach conclusions before they were completed.

She added some people wanted to reach verdicts before all the evidence had been heard.

“What I cannot do is a have a running commentary on these proceedings,’’ she said. “There is a process in place and we need to get to the end of that process.’’

She said she would pay very careful attention to the proceedings of the committee.

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said his party did not want a running commentary. “We want political responsibility in respect of this matter,’’ she added.

Sinn Féin deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald, a member of the PAC, said the Minister was failing to hold the commissioner to account.

The PAC, she said, had already established facts such as the existence of 50 bank accounts opened, illegal leasing of land and the commissioner’s failure to advise the Minister on the “shenanigans’’ in the college.

Staggering

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said the leadership of An Garda Síochána was “staggering from one emergency to another’’.

Earlier, Mr Fleming told the committee a paragraph acknowledging the internal audit into the Garda college in Templemore was included in the accounts six months after they were signed. He said this was dishonest and an attempt by the commissioner to mislead.

The Comptroller and Auditor General, Seamus McCarthy, said he had asked the Garda to make reference to the concerns at Templemore college in the signed accounts. Mr McCarthy insisted he did not ask Ms O’Sullivan to re-sign the documents.

Ms McDonald of Sinn Féin and Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy said this raised concerns that needed to be addressed by the commissioner.

The committee also discussed inviting former Garda commissioners to give evidence about their knowledge of the financial concerns.

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry also raised the possibility of asking senior civilians from the force before them without the presence of the commissioner.

The committee met on Thursday morning to discuss the 122-page report sent to it by the Garda’s head of human resources, John Barrett.

The dossier by Mr Barrett alleges senior gardaí were aware for decades of the practices at Templemore and protected them from scrutiny.

The committee agreed to compile a list of potential witnesses for next week’s meeting.