Striking gardaí will have their pay docked, Tánaiste says

Gardaí participating in Friday’s strike will have their pay docked and could be held liable for any damages that occur while they withdraw their labour, Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has said.

Ms Fitzgerald spoke on the Garda pay dispute and planned industrial action at a press conference in Government Buildings with Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe following Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) are planning a withdrawal of service action on Friday for 24 hours from 7am.

It will be repeated for each of the Fridays of this month.

The Minister for Justice said each member of the force had taken a “solemn oath” and it is up to each garda to decide if a strike is consistent with that oath.

She said the Government’s focus was on preventing the strike and that she and Mr Donohoe will meet the GRA and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors on Tuesday night.

The industrial dispute is to be taken to the Labour Court on Wednesday.

Government figures said this could allow for a suspension of the strike pending further negotiations.

Mr Donohoe said any deal must remain within the confines of the Lansdowne Road deal on public sector pay, but hinted that a successor to that deal could take effect before the planned date of September 2018.

Ms Fitzgerald said contingency plans were in place for the planned strike this Friday, which could see more than 12,000 gardaí out of 13,500 withdraw their labour.

She said Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan had a number of priority areas to be covered on a strike day.

However, Ms Fitzgerald said there was no substitution for a fully staffed force being on duty, adding that this was why negotiations must continue.

She said Ms O’Sullivan had “no choice” in issuing a directive on Tuesday that all members of the force must be available for work on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tánaiste said she was made aware on Monday of Ms O’Sullivan’s planned order.

Consequences

Asked about the consequences of gardaí not turning up for work on Friday, Ms Fitzgerald said: “Clearly, if people don’t turn up for work, they don’t get paid.

“Any garda who is involved in the withdrawal of labour does not have the protection of our industrial relations legislation and could be sued for any damages. There are lots of consequences.”

She also said the Army was on standby for Friday’s action.

“The Defence Forces are obviously on standby as an aid to the civil power,” she said.

“But I have made very clear: It is as an aid to the civil power. They cannot replace An Garda Síochána. ”