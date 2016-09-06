Stephen Donnelly declines to rule out move to another party

A rift in the Social Democrats that has resulted in the departure of Stephen Donnelly began when the Wicklow TD was more enthusiastic about entering government than co-leaders Roisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy, his former colleagues have said.

It was announced yesterday that Mr Donnelly had left the party he helped to found last year, but he denied it was because he was “work-shy” following accusations that he underestimated the effort required to build up the party.

Mr Donnelly, a prominent media performer who took part in general election television debates, declined to rule out the prospect of joining another political party in the future, including Fianna Fáil.

He said he had already taken “some soundings” from a variety of groups, including some “at the margins” of other parties.

Fianna Fáil sources said that if “someone wants to join, they apply. But we are not scouting.” Labour sources said they were focused on their own rebuilding project “for now”.

Emerging differences

Mr Donnelly’s former colleagues in the Social Democrats claimed that differences emerged with Ms Shortall and Ms Murphy – the party’s only other TDs – during government negotiations earlier this year.

It was claimed that Mr Donnelly was more open to entering coalition with Fine Gael, in particular, than his colleagues.

Asked if it was the case that Mr Donnelly was keener on entering coalition, Ms Murphy said: “That wouldn’t be unfair.”

Mr Donnelly said he would not comment on specific conversations that took place within the Social Democrats.

The party pulled out of coalition negotiations at a relatively early stage, but sources suggested Fine Gael’s Simon Coveney was in regular contact with Mr Donnelly prior to that.

Another source suggested Mr Donnelly wanted a ministerial job, adding that Fine Gael was willing to offer the Social Democrats two junior and one full ministerial position if they entered government.

It was claimed that Mr Donnelly had become “disengaged” since the government formation talks and that he was disappointed with his party’s performance at the general election.