Stephen Collins: Enda Kenny underestimated throughout his career
Along with achievements on world stage, Kenny has prove a successful leader at home
Enda Kenny: his public image never reflected his success at home or abroad, and that proved fatal to his first government’s prospects of winning a second term
By any yardstick Enda Kenny has been one of the most successful political leaders in the history of the State, yet he has been consistently underestimated at almost every stage of his long career.