Stepaside Garda station to re-open, fulfilling key Shane Ross demand

A Garda station in Minister for Transport Shane Ross’s constituency is to reopen, fulfilling one of Mr Ross’s key demands for entering government.

An interim report on the future of certain Garda stations was brought to Cabinet by Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald on Tuesday.

The Cabinet decided to reopen Stepaside station in Co Dublin with a further decision on whether to reopen stations in Rush, Co, Dublin, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow, Donard, Co Wicklow due to be made within weeks.

It is also proposed that new stations be opened in Dublin Port and Dublin Airport.

Mr Ross, and Independent TD in Government, has already erected banners in his constituency welcoming the move.

The timing of Stepaside station’s reopening is understood to be a matter for the Office of Public Works (OPW).

It was also Enda Kenny’s last time to chair a Cabinet meeting, and the Taoiseach was given a round of applause by Ministers.