State focus ‘on resolution’ not contingency for gardaí strike

Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald has refused to be drawn on whether the Government has a contingency plan in place if gardaí strike.

Ms Fitzgerald said she is meeting the Garda Representative Association and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors this week.

The Tánaiste said she was not considering the alternatives and was focused solely on securing a resolution to the dispute.

Ms Fitzgerald said the Government will do everything they possibly can to find a pathway forward.

Asked if there was a back-up plan in place if the negotiations proved fruitless, the Tánaiste said: “The point is the guards are the civil authority of this country. I want to ensure that continues to be the case.

“My focus is to discuss how we can make progress in the current situation.”

The GRA has voted to take industrial action following the rejection of pay proposals negotiated with the Department of Justice.

The action includes a withdrawal of services on November 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th.

There has been suggestions the Defence Forces may be relied upon on those dates to provide frontline policing.

However, Ms Fitzgerald said there was “no question” that the Army could become the civil authority.

She said there were a number of weeks to continue the discussions and negotiations.