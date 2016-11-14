Standoff between Ross and Fine Gael over new laws on judges

New laws covering the appointment and conduct of judges have been delayed amid disagreement between Fine Gael and Independent Alliance Minister Shane Ross.

Mr Ross has said he will not agree to the appointment of any new judges until a new process for choosing and vetting judges has been established in law.

The Department of Justice has said it is working on a new Bill on judicial appointments and had previously said it would publish the heads of the Bill – a summary of each section – this month. However, the department could not say on Monday when the heads would be produced, and some sources suggested it is likely to be delayed until next year.

There is considerable opposition to the Bill – which will see a new commission with a non-legal majority choose candidates for the bench – among judges, the legal profession, Fine Gael and the Department of Justice.

A spokeswoman for Mr Ross said in a statement that the Bill involved “complex legal and constitutional questions which will require careful consideration, further consultation and teasing out into the most appropriate measures. The Tánaiste intends to finalise a General Scheme of the Bill and bring it before Government for approval at the earliest opportunity.”

The department is also preparing a separate Bill on a judicial council, which would oversee the work and conduct of judges. Mr Ross has said that he wants this Bill to include the requirement of a register of judges’ interests, in which judges would be required to declare their financial interests every year, as politicians are required to do.

Strong opposition

However, there is likely to be strong opposition to the proposal from the judiciary, and on Monday Fine Gael sources said that there was no agreement to compel judges to disclose their interests. It is understood that the heads of the Bill are some way off completion.

A spokeswoman for Mr Ross issued a similar statement about the progress of the Judicial Council Bill, saying it involved “complex legal and constitutional questions which will require careful consideration, further consultation and teasing out into the most appropriate measures. The Tánaiste intends to finalise a General Scheme of the Bill and bring it before Government for approval at the earliest opportunity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bill will provide for a judicial council and board that “will promote excellence and high standards of conduct by judges,” the department said.

“It will also provide a means of investigating allegations of judicial misconduct and, in this context, a Judicial Conduct Committee, which will have lay representation, will be established.”

On Monday, Mr Ross said that a register of interests was necessary for judges as they might “forget” their constitutional oath to hear cases impartially.

Fianna Fáil Justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan described Mr Ross’s assertion as “an extraordinary and unjustified attack on the judiciary”.

“It is astonishing that that a Government Minister would make such a statement when he has no supporting evidence,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

“If Minister Ross is concerned about judicial standards he should ask Government to bring forward legislation on establishing a judicial council, as has been sought by the judiciary, rather than making ill-judged comments on the radio.”