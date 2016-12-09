Stack murder: Kenny seeks to put further pressure on Adams

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has sought to put further pressure on Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams by urging him to reveal the name of the man who drove the sons of murdered prison officer Brian Stack to meet a senior IRA official.

Austin and Oliver Stack were driven to meet a senior IRA figure in 2013 at an undisclosed location.

The two sons of Mr Stack were informed at the meeting, which was facilitated by Mr Adams, that a member of the IRA had carried out the killing and had been disciplined for the unauthorised action.

Mr Kenny has strongly criticised Mr Adams for failing to give a complete record of his knowledge of the killing of Mr Stack. He has repeatedly called on the Sinn Féin leader to reveal the identity of the person the Stack brothers met.

In a new development, Mr Kenny has insisted Mr Adams also name the driver who took them to meet the IRA official.

Crucial

A spokesman for the Taoiseach said it was crucial both names were made available to An Garda Síochána

He said the driver of the van knew the location of the meeting and the identity of the IRA figure.

At a media event yesterday, Mr Adams was questioned about whether he had given or should give the name of the individuals to gardaí.

He declined to answer insisting he had made a statement in the Dáil outlining his knowledge of the events.

Austin Stack confronted Mr Adams at the event and accused him of telling untruths about his knowledge of the murder. He urged the party president to give the information to the Garda.

The Government chief whip Regina Doherty insisted failure to do so would amount to the obstruction of justice.

It is a criminal offence to withhold information that may be of material assistance in securing the arrest, prosecution or conviction of a person for a crime.

Ms Doherty said Mr Adams was obliged to provide the Garda with the information.

“In refusing to do so the president of Sinn Féin, a democratically elected member of our national parliament, is allowing a man to, quite literally, get away with murder.

Criticism

Mr Adams criticised the Taoiseach’s latest intervention, accusing him and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin of “trying to exploit victims in the name of scurrilous political point scoring”.

The Sinn Féin president said he was willing to co-operate with gardaí if requested.

He said the Stack sons agreed to meet the senior IRA figure “by arrangement” and in the knowledge of what information they would receive.

Meanwhile, two Sinn Féin TDs say they are taking legal advice and will be making a complaint to Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl about being named in the Dáil as linked to the murder of the prison officer.

Dublin North-West TD Dessie Ellis confirmed that he and Kerry TD Martin Ferris were consulting their lawyers about the decision of Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell to name them under Dáil privilege.

Protection

Mr Farrell is exempt from any legal action due to the constitutional protection available to him.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Mr Ellis claimed the Fine Gael TD “was put up” to making the allegations.

The Sinn Féin TD said Mr Farrell broke the House’s standing orders, and should not have been allowed to make the statement he did.

The Fine Gael TD did not respond to calls for comment yesterday, but has insisted he did not accuse either man of wrongdoing.