Some question Varadkar’s ability to endure North’s politics

Leo Varadkar has described Brexit as a “defining moment” and pledged to rebrand Fine Gael as the “united Ireland party”, but has yet to flesh out his ideas on the North in public.

With the DUP poised to become kingmakers in Westminster, Varadkar’s robust comments about Sinn Féin may have helped endear him to DUP leader Arlene Foster.

But some question whether his temperament and stated desire to “expose” Sinn Féin will allow him to endure the tortured choreography that is integral to post-conflict Northern Ireland.

Minister of State Michael Ring has observed at close quarters the developing political relationship between Foster and Varadkar.

“There is actually a relationship there already, a very strong working relationship. She kind of grew to like him. They respect one another. Both respect each other’s position, and that’s it.”

Ring was the junior minister at Varadkar’s department of transport, tourism and sport in 2014 when talks about Ireland’s bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup were held with Foster, then minister for enterprise, trade and investment in the Northern Executive.

While Varadkar’s claim a united Ireland could happen “in our lifetime” is not exactly music to unionist ears, it was significant that Foster was one of the first to place a congratulatory call to Varadkar when he won the recent Fine Gael leadership contest.

Varadkar has made no secret of his dislike of Sinn Féin over the years, and he ramped up the rhetoric during the leadership campaign when he said no “olive branch” would be offered to the party under his watch.

“I believe that Sinn Féin remains the greatest threat to our democracy and to the prosperity of this State,” he said. “In Northern Ireland they managed to select leader Michelle O’Neill in a secret room behind closed doors. That is the kind of party they are.”

Special arrangements

In the Dáil he has clashed repeatedly with the woman routinely described as Sinn Féin’s leader-in-waiting in the Republic, Mary-Lou McDonald, who has branded him a “Tory” Taoiseach-in-waiting.

Varadkar has advocated “special arrangements” for Northern Ireland post-Brexit rather than the “special status” demanded by Sinn Féin. He will argue Northern Ireland should be allowed to remain in the single market, and continue to benefit from the Common Agricultural Policy , Erasmus and other programmes.

He wants the Border to remain “invisible”, and has spoken about the “need to prepare for the possibility that a united Ireland or shared sovereignty will occur in our lifetime”. However, the “border poll” desired by Sinn Féin is strongly opposed.

Former SDLP leader Alasdair McDonnell, who lost his Westminster seat last week, told The Irish Times Varadkar’s choice of Minister for Foreign Affairs when he announces his Cabinet would tell a lot about his attitude to Northern Ireland.

“I know Leo Varadkar. I speak to him from time to time. I’m not aware of a lot of involvement in the North or Northern issues. A lot will depend on who he puts round him, who is going to be Minister for Foreign Affairs.

“He may have some insight from afar but there hasn’t been any meaningful involvement that I’m aware of. He needs to be engaged here or have somebody engaged on his behalf.”

Seniority

McDonnell said he had developed a very high regard for the current Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan, praising his work rate and commitment. “But if Leo insists on moving people around I’d like to see somebody with the seniority of Simon Coveney.”

Ahead of the Westminster election the British Government had set a deadline of June 29th for agreement between the Northern parties on a new administration.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said he welcomed Varadkar’s “commitment on the need to prepare for Irish unity and support for special status for the North within the EU in all but name”.

He said the immediate test of Varadkar would be this: “Whatever his involvement in the past, as Taoiseach he needs to lead a government that will act as the co-equal guarantor of the agreements and stand up for the national interests on Brexit.”

Varadkar’s diplomatic skills, and no doubt his patience, will be certainly be tested when the Northern talks resume.