Social Democrats chair Glenna Lynch resigns from party

The Social Democrats has confirmed that party chair Glenna Lynch has resignedf rom the party.

A spokeswoman from the party said that Ms Lynch had indicated she did not feel she was in a position to participate fully any longer.

She had already indicated she would not be running as a candidate for the party.

Ms Lynch, a businesswoman, came to national prominence when she challenged the Independent candidate Sean Gallagher on his business record in a live televised debate ahead of the 2011 Presidential election.

Ms Lynch was not contactable for comment on Sunday.