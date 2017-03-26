Social Democrats chair Glenna Lynch resigns from party
Businesswoman told party she was not in a position to participate fully any longer
Glenna Lynch. Photograph: Eric Luke
The Social Democrats has confirmed that party chair Glenna Lynch has resignedf rom the party.
A spokeswoman from the party said that Ms Lynch had indicated she did not feel she was in a position to participate fully any longer.
She had already indicated she would not be running as a candidate for the party.
Ms Lynch, a businesswoman, came to national prominence when she challenged the Independent candidate Sean Gallagher on his business record in a live televised debate ahead of the 2011 Presidential election.
Ms Lynch was not contactable for comment on Sunday.