Sinn Féin ‘not a democratic party’, says Micheál Martin

Sinn Féin is “not a democratic party” and nor is it fit for government, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said in the wake of the BBC Spotlight investigation into the murder of former Republican activist and British agent Denis Donaldson.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championship in Co Offaly, Mr Martin said he became concerned when Sinn Féin attacked the messenger, in this case the BBC.

“Attack and deny, attack and deny, that has become the standard Sinn Féin response,” said Mr Martin.

The Fianna Fáil leader said he had yet to see the programme where Mr Adams is accused by an un-named senior republican and police informer of ordering the assassination of Mr Donaldson. He was murdered in a remote cottage in Co Donegal a decade ago, some time after being outed as an agent.

“They have tried to undermine the programme makers and suggest they have all sorts of agendas,” Mr Martin said.

“After last week’s programme on Nama, Sinn Féin was first out of the traps to laud Spotlight and call for a commission of investigation.

“They had no issue with the credibility or the agenda of the programme last week.”

In advance of the Febraury election, Fianna Fáil said it would not go into coalition with Sinn Féin. In light of the advances made by both parties, Mr Martin was asked did that remain his view.

“Our view is very consistent and is the same,” he replied. “We do not think Sinn Féin is fit for Government. we think their whole modus operandi is wrong, it’s not a democratic party. We are very clear about that.”

Asked would Fianna Fáil support the Sinn Féin motion on water charges, he replied that he would not, accusing the party of “playacting and codology”.

Mr Martin said that this had been a very difficult period for farmers, particularly in dairy, grain and horticulture. He said his party had a bill to establish a food ombudsman and he also said the taxation system needed to be reformed to reflect the cyclical nature of farming.

He also said the Government should match the recent grant of €11 million in urgent EU funding for the sector.

On the forthcoming Budget, he said the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI)seems to have broadly agreed with the two to one split between spending and tax.

He also said that Fianna Fáil would look for part implementation of the Cassells Report in the Budget. The report, authored by former trade union leader Peter Cassells, recommended a significant increase for third-level funding in Ireland.

Mr Martin argued that maintaining standards at Ireland’s universities and technical institutes was essential for job-creation in the future.