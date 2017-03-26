Sinn Féin criticises DUP over Stormont negotiations

Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams has criticised the DUP for not joining Stormont talks on Sunday aimed at restoring the powersharing institutions in the North.

The deadline for forming a new government following the recent Assembly election is 4pm on Monday.

However, Mr Adams said on Sunday that “no substantive progress” had been made so far in the negotiations between the North’s parties.

One senior Sinn Féin source also said the party was considering what should happen next.

“It’s getting close to make your mind up time,” he said.

“At some stage over the next short while, we have to make a call about what happens next and whether these talks are going anywhere.”

The new Assembly is scheduled to meet at noon on Monday to formally elect a First Minister, Deputy First Minister and Northern Executive.

However, it is unlikely that there will be a deal between the North’s parties by that time.

If a deal is not reached by Monday’s deadline, Northern Secretary James Brokenshire should be required to call fresh elections.

However, he could try and extend the time for negotiations instead.

Traditionally, the DUP does not engage in negotiations on Sundays, for religious reasons.

However, the Sinn Féin source said the DUP had participated in Sunday talks during other periods of political urgency and should do so on this occasion.

A DUP spokesman said Sinn Féin was well aware of the unionist party’s position in respect of talks on Sundays.

“It should not come as a mad shock to folk that we are not there on Sunday,” he said.

In his statement on Sunday, Mr Adams did not threaten to walk away from the talks, but noted the DUP’s absence and the lack of progress in the negotiations.

Impasse

Mr Adams said: “Regrettably, thus far in the talks process there has been no substantive progress across all of the key issues that are at the core of the current impasse.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that “unionism is at a crossroads.

“The DUP needs to decide whether and when it will rise to the challenges of this time and work in genuine partnership with nationalists and republicans, and all sections of our society, on the basis of equality and respect for everyone.

“Martin McGuinness set the tone for the current phase of negotiations when he said that there can be no return to the status quo.

“The DUP’s approach thus far has been to engage in a minimalist way on all of the key issues, including legacy issues; an Irish language act; a bill of rights, and marriage equality.

“They have been reinforced in this by the British government’s stance. This is unacceptable and a matter of grave concern.

Mr Adams said he was sure his concerns were shared by the Government.

“The Taoiseach knows that he is the co-equal guarantor with the British prime minister of the Good Friday [Agreement] and other agreements.

“People across this island need to see the Taoiseach standing up for these agreements.

“For our part, Sinn Féin wants to see the institutions up and working for everyone. We are not looking for special favours or privileges for anyone.

“The terms for the re-establishment of the institutions are clear. They threaten no one.

“Sinn Féin is up for building a pluralist rights-based society, as set out in numerous agreements. Is the DUP?”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan is also present at the talks.