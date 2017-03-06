Simon Harris rules himself out of Fine Gael leadership race

Minister for Health Simon Harris has ruled himself out of the upcoming Fine Gael leadership race.

Mr Harris had been regarded as a possible contender for position of party leader alongside Minister for Housing Simon Coveney, Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar and Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny last month announced his intention to set out his future plans after his St Patrick’s Day visit to the White House amid mounting pressure for him to set out a roadmap for his resignation.

But speaking to RTÉ Radio on Monday morning, Mr Harris said he will not be contesting role.

