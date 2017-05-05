Shane Ross: ‘Tell the public how Ireland voted on Saudi Arabia’

Minister for Transport Shane Ross has said the public deserves to know which way Ireland voted after Saudi Arabia was elected to a United Nations body on women’s rights .

Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan refused on Wednesday to say how Ireland cast its vote, citing UN rules of procedure which provide for a secret ballot.

But on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Friday, Mr Ross said that “on an issue of this sort people are entitled to know how the country voted”.

He added: “I am going to ask Charlie Flanagan which way Ireland voted. I think it is unreasonable to ask. The idea that it should be behind closed doors is an unacceptable convention.”

He said that the Independent Alliance would push “again and again” until they receive an answer.

The Belgian government this week admitted it had voted for Saudi Arabia to have a place on the UN Commission on the Status of Women in the secret ballot, despite the Kingdom’s appalling record in human and women’s rights.

The admission was made after a media leak disclosed how Belgium had voted. Prime minister Charles Michel later apologised.

On Wednesday Mr Flanagan said it would be very damaging to Ireland’s ability to conduct international relations successfully if it moved away from the established practice of not disclosing how it voted on certain UN matters.