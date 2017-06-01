Shane Ross says Oireachtas Committee is delaying drink-driving changes

Minister for Transport Shane Ross has accused the Oireachas Transport Committee of delaying his proposed changes for penalising drink drivers.

Minister Ross said the Committee appears “to be in no hurry” to conclude its scrutiny of the Road Traffic (Fixed Penalty-Drink Driving) Bill, which sets out to automatically impose a three-month ban on drivers found with 51-80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. The current penalty for drivers is three penalty points and a €200 fine.

Speaking at the RSA’s annual road safety conference on Thursday, Mr Ross said: “This is essential legislation, designed to save lives. Consequently, I am at a loss to understand how the legislation has been delayed, deep in the dungeons of Leinster House in the hands of an Oireachtas Committee for three months.

“The Committee appears to be in no hurry. Hopefully none of its members have been unduly influenced by the assertions it heard from the publicans’ lobby, the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland, a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, as the Bill languishing in the Committee for three months, lives are being lost on the road.”

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) and Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) appeared before the Committee in April. VFI chief executive Padraig Cribben said the proposed Bill would not “contribute to saving one life” while adding a “proper analysis” of the RSA’s “Fatal Collision 2008-2012, Alcohol as a Factor” report was needed.

Donal O’Keefe of the LVA, which represents publicans in Dublin, said his members felt current penalties for drink-driving are “severe enough” and that a study of young drivers should instead be conducted.

Independent TD and publican Danny Healy-Rae told the Committee last month that taking to the wheel after a full meal could be as dangerous as driving following the consumption of alcohol.

“If you eat too much and get in behind the wheel of a car, then you’re in danger on the road because you are likely to fall asleep after eating a big meal. I for one, anyway, when I go home late this evening, when I know that, I don’t eat going in behind the wheel because I know what it will do,” the Kerry TD said.

Minister Ross said “stricter consequences” are needed to change behaviours while admitting the proposed changes “will not be a magic wand”.

“The Joint Oireachtas Committee is currently scrutinising the Road Traffic Bill and I would like to compliment them on the work they are doing.

“However I would urge the Committee in concluding its pre legislative scrutiny of this Bill that they accept the independent evidence that supports it, they accept the integrity of the RSA’s work in making Irish roads safer but most importantly that they move this Bill forward and help reduce road tragedies,” Mr Ross said.

“This is such an important issue and we have to get the message across to everyone driving on our roads.”

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin is the chairman of the Joint Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport while Fianna Fail TD Kevin O’Keeffe is the vice-chairman.

Members include Deputies Peter Fitzpatrick (FG), Mick Barry (AAA-PBP), Imelda Munster (SF), Catherine Murphy (SD) and Robert Troy (FF).

Senators Frank Feighan (FG), John O’Mahony (FG), Padraig O Ceidigh (Ind) and Ned O’Sullivan (FF) are also members of the Committee.