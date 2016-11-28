Shane Ross publishes Ministerial plans after six months in office

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross has finally published some Ministerial priorities for his department, more than six months after his appointment to the position.

A new posting on Mr Ross’s political priorities appeared on the department’s website over the course of the weekend.

However, the vast majority of the items related to matters and projects which are ongoing or already well-established.

There was no specific major policy agenda or priority that could be readily identified with the Independent Alliance leader, who is a Dáil TD for Dublin Rathdown.

Mr Ross has been consistently criticised for neglecting and ignoring his own department while campaigning vigorously on issues affecting other areas of Government, including judicial appointments, abortion and neutrality.

The new posting did say the department was currently finalising a statement of strategy which will set out its main objectives and actions between 2017 and 2019.

The posting also contains references to increased funding for projects in tourism, transport and sport as well as a specific commitment in relation to road safety legislation.

“In light of the worrying increase in road fatalities this year to date, the Minister will be progressing measures to enhance road safety, in particular the enactment of the Road Safety Bill 2016 by end-2016.

“This will strengthen the law in relation to drug-driving and other road traffic matters.

“He will also commence before the end of the year the mid-term review of the Road Safety Strategy.”

Statement of intent

Mr Ross has yet to present a statement of intent on his overall brief, or on what he hopes to achieve and intends to emphasise during his time in the department.

His predecessor, Paschal Donohoe, put a huge emphasis on public transport projects in Dublin, including the conclusion of the Luas extension and progress on the planned Dart Underground.

He also pushed for a new drug-driving test for drivers.

However, when it comes to transport, Mr Ross has yet to set out what his overarching views are on motorway construction, public transport, bus transport in Dublin, train services, sustainable transport and cycle policy.

In contrast, the Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan, has been been very active in his areas of responsibility.