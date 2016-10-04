Shane Ross criticised for not publishing department priorities

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross has been criticised for not yet making public his priorities for his department, five months after his appointment.

The Independent Alliance leader was appointed a full Cabinet Minister on May 6th. While Ministerial colleagues in new portfolios, both Fine Gael Ministers and from the Independent ranks, have published their priorities, Mr Ross has not yet done so.

Since July, the department’s website has stated that Mr Ross “will shortly be considering his key priorities for the coming term of office”.

In early August, the department indicated Mr Ross would disclose his key priorities for his department in September. However, they have not been forthcoming to date.

Did not respond

Mr Ross’s spokeswoman did not respond to queries posed on this matter by The Irish Times.

The website still highlights the priorities set out by his predecessor, Paschal Donohoe. These were the completion of the cross-city Luas; the Newlands Cross Junction upgrade; a campaign against drug-driving; the publication of a new tourism strategy and the completion of the National Sports Campus.

Fianna Fail spokesman on transport and tourism Robert Troy criticised what he described as an inordinate delay in publishing priorities.

“Judging on the pace so far he will be out of office before he knows what his priorities are,” said Mr Troy.

Labour Senator Kevin Humphreys yesterday said the website suggested an “unprecedented” situation where the department was still operating on the previous Minister’s priorities.

“How can anyone invest in transport or tourism in this country without knowing what the Minister’s position is?” he asked.

“He needs to spend a lot less time running around and focusing on non-department issues.”

The Dublin Rathdown deputy has taken stances within Cabinet on judicial appointments and the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

In his first few months in office, he faced some criticism over his handling of the crisis that engulfed the Irish Olympics Committee over the Rio Olympics, and the Dublin Bus dispute.